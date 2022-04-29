Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Pfennig 1922 J "Type 1916-1922" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Pfennig 1922 J "Type 1916-1922" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Pfennig 1922 J "Type 1916-1922" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Iron
  • Weight 3,60 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,420,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Pfennig
  • Year 1922
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1922 with mark J. This iron coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1593 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 340. Bidding took place April 27, 2022.

  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Grün (1)
Germany 10 Pfennig 1922 J at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
357 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1922 J at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1922 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

