10 Pfennig 1922 J "Type 1916-1922" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Iron
- Weight 3,60 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,420,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Pfennig
- Year 1922
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1922 with mark J. This iron coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1593 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 340. Bidding took place April 27, 2022.
