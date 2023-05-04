Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Pfennig 1922 G "Type 1916-1922" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Iron
- Weight 3,60 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,358,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Pfennig
- Year 1922
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1922 with mark G. This iron coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1049 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 380. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Nomisma Aste (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date May 4, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
266 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
