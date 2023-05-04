Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Pfennig 1922 G "Type 1916-1922" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Pfennig 1922 G "Type 1916-1922" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Pfennig 1922 G "Type 1916-1922" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Iron
  • Weight 3,60 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,358,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Pfennig
  • Year 1922
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1922 with mark G. This iron coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1049 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 380. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.

Germany 10 Pfennig 1922 G at auction WAG - May 14, 2023
Seller WAG
Date May 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1922 G at auction Nomisma Aste - May 4, 2023
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date May 4, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
266 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1922 G at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 27, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1922 G at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1922 G at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1922 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

