Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Pfennig 1922 E "Type 1916-1922" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Pfennig 1922 E "Type 1916-1922" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Pfennig 1922 E "Type 1916-1922" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Iron
  • Weight 3,60 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,235,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Pfennig
  • Year 1922
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1922 with mark E. This iron coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6285 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place March 18, 2016.

Germany 10 Pfennig 1922 E at auction Universum Coins GmbH - February 23, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 8 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1922 E at auction WAG - January 15, 2023
Seller WAG
Date January 15, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
705 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1922 E at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1922 E at auction HIRSCH - September 27, 2019
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 27, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1922 E at auction HIRSCH - February 14, 2019
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 14, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1922 E at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 6, 2018
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 6, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1922 E at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2018
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1922 E at auction Goldberg - September 5, 2017
Seller Goldberg
Date September 5, 2017
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1922 E at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1922 E at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1922 E at auction WAG - May 8, 2016
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1922 E at auction Künker - March 18, 2016
Seller Künker
Date March 18, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1922 E at auction Möller - December 3, 2013
Seller Möller
Date December 3, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1922 E at auction Möller - June 1, 2012
Seller Möller
Date June 1, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1922 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

