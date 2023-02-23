10 Pfennig 1922 E "Type 1916-1922" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1922 with mark E. This iron coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6285 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place March 18, 2016.

Сondition PROOF (10) AU (2) XF (1) VF (1) Condition (slab) PF62 (2) Service NGC (2)