10 Pfennig 1922 E "Type 1916-1922" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Iron
- Weight 3,60 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,235,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Pfennig
- Year 1922
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1922 with mark E. This iron coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6285 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place March 18, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Goldberg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (1)
- HIRSCH (2)
- Künker (3)
- Marciniak (1)
- Möller (2)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
- WAG (2)
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 8 EUR
Seller WAG
Date January 15, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
705 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 27, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 6, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2018
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Goldberg
Date September 5, 2017
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date March 18, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Möller
Date December 3, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
