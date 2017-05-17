10 Pfennig 1922 D "Type 1916-1922" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1922 with mark D. This iron coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 56638 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 80. Bidding took place January 16, 2024.

Сondition UNC (2) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) Service PCGS (1)