Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Pfennig 1922 D "Type 1916-1922" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Pfennig 1922 D "Type 1916-1922" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Pfennig 1922 D "Type 1916-1922" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Iron
  • Weight 3,60 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Pfennig
  • Year 1922
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1922 with mark D. This iron coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 56638 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 80. Bidding took place January 16, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Stack's (1)
Germany 10 Pfennig 1922 D at auction Stack's - January 16, 2024
Germany 10 Pfennig 1922 D at auction Stack's - January 16, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 80 USD
Germany 10 Pfennig 1922 D at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1922 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1922 All German coins German iron coins German coins 10 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search