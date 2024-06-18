Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Pfennig 1918 D "Type 1916-1922" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Iron
- Weight 3,60 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 42,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Pfennig
- Year 1918
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1918 with mark D. This iron coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6501 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,700. Bidding took place March 24, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
325 $
Price in auction currency 325 USD
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
1211 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
Seller Künker
Date February 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 9, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1918 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
