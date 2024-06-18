Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Pfennig 1918 D "Type 1916-1922" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Pfennig 1918 D "Type 1916-1922" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Pfennig 1918 D "Type 1916-1922" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Iron
  • Weight 3,60 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 42,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Pfennig
  • Year 1918
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1918 with mark D. This iron coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6501 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,700. Bidding took place March 24, 2021.

Germany 10 Pfennig 1918 D at auction Solidus Numismatik - June 18, 2024
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date June 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1918 D at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition GENUINE PCGS
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1918 D at auction Stephen Album - June 16, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
325 $
Price in auction currency 325 USD
Germany 10 Pfennig 1918 D at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1918 D at auction Solidus Numismatik - February 20, 2024
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date February 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1918 D at auction WAG - June 12, 2022
Seller WAG
Date June 12, 2022
Condition GENUINE PCGS
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1918 D at auction WAG - May 8, 2022
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1918 D at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
1211 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1918 D at auction Künker - February 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1918 D at auction Künker - October 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1918 D at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1918 D at auction Künker - March 26, 2021
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1918 D at auction Künker - January 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1918 D at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 9, 2020
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 9, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1918 D at auction Felzmann - March 4, 2020
Seller Felzmann
Date March 4, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1918 D at auction WAG - February 16, 2020
Seller WAG
Date February 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1918 D at auction WAG - November 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date November 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1918 D at auction Sonntag - June 5, 2019
Seller Sonntag
Date June 5, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1918 D at auction Grün - May 15, 2019
Seller Grün
Date May 15, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1918 D at auction WAG - February 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date February 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1918 D at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1918 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

