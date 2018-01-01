10 Pfennig 1917 J "Type 1916-1922" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1917 with mark J. This iron coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 641 sold at the Kölner Münzkabinett Tyll Kroha Nachfolger auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place January 1, 2018.

Сondition XF (2)