Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Pfennig 1917 J "Type 1916-1922" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Pfennig 1917 J "Type 1916-1922" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Pfennig 1917 J "Type 1916-1922" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Specification

  • Metal Iron
  • Weight 3,60 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 9,205,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Pfennig
  • Year 1917
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1917 with mark J. This iron coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 641 sold at the Kölner Münzkabinett Tyll Kroha Nachfolger auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place January 1, 2018.

Germany 10 Pfennig 1917 J at auction Kroha - January 1, 2018
Seller Kroha
Date January 1, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1917 J at auction Kroha - October 7, 2017
Seller Kroha
Date October 7, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1917 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

