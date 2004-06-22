Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Pfennig 1917 G "Type 1916-1922" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Pfennig 1917 G "Type 1916-1922" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Pfennig 1917 G "Type 1916-1922" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Iron
  • Weight 3,60 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 7,088,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Pfennig
  • Year 1917
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1917 with mark G. This iron coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5519 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place June 22, 2004.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
Germany 10 Pfennig 1917 G at auction Künker - June 22, 2004
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2004
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1917 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

