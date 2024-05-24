10 Pfennig 1917 E "Type 1916-1922" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1917 with mark E. This iron coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1487 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 350. Bidding took place January 15, 2017.

