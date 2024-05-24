Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Pfennig 1917 E "Type 1916-1922" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Pfennig 1917 E "Type 1916-1922" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Pfennig 1917 E "Type 1916-1922" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Iron
  • Weight 3,60 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 9,182,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Pfennig
  • Year 1917
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1917 with mark E. This iron coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1487 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 350. Bidding took place January 15, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Grün (3)
  • Künker (4)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 10 Pfennig 1917 E at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
249 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1917 E at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
201 $
Price in auction currency 185 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1917 E at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1917 E at auction Grün - November 15, 2017
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1917 E at auction Busso Peus - November 3, 2017
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 3, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1917 E at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1917 E at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1917 E at auction WAG - January 15, 2017
Seller WAG
Date January 15, 2017
Condition PF66 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1917 E at auction Künker - March 18, 2016
Seller Künker
Date March 18, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1917 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

