10 Pfennig 1917 E "Type 1916-1922" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Iron
- Weight 3,60 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 9,182,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Pfennig
- Year 1917
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1917 with mark E. This iron coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1487 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 350. Bidding took place January 15, 2017.
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
249 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
201 $
Price in auction currency 185 EUR
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 3, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WAG
Date January 15, 2017
Condition PF66 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
