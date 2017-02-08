Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Pfennig 1917 D "Type 1916-1922" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Iron
- Weight 3,60 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 16,370,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Pfennig
- Year 1917
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1917 with mark D. This iron coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2347 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 310. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.
Сondition
