10 Pfennig 1917 D "Type 1916-1922" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1917 with mark D. This iron coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2347 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 310. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

