Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Pfennig 1917 A "Type 1916-1922" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Iron
- Weight 3,60 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 53,198,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Pfennig
- Year 1917
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1917 with mark A. This iron coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1040 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 725. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.
Seller Künker
Date November 4, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
610 $
Price in auction currency 525 EUR
Seller WAG
Date October 7, 2018
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
288 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Seller Goldberg
Date September 5, 2017
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date July 18, 2016
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
