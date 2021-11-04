Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Pfennig 1917 A "Type 1916-1922" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Pfennig 1917 A "Type 1916-1922" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Pfennig 1917 A "Type 1916-1922" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Iron
  • Weight 3,60 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 53,198,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Pfennig
  • Year 1917
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1917 with mark A. This iron coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1040 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 725. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Grün (4)
  • Künker (3)
  • WAG (2)
Germany 10 Pfennig 1917 A at auction Künker - November 4, 2021
Seller Künker
Date November 4, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
610 $
Price in auction currency 525 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1917 A at auction WAG - October 7, 2018
Seller WAG
Date October 7, 2018
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
288 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1917 A at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1917 A at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1917 A at auction Goldberg - September 5, 2017
Germany 10 Pfennig 1917 A at auction Goldberg - September 5, 2017
Seller Goldberg
Date September 5, 2017
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1917 A at auction WAG - June 11, 2017
Seller WAG
Date June 11, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1917 A at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1917 A at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1917 A at auction Künker - December 8, 2016
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1917 A at auction Auction World - July 18, 2016
Seller Auction World
Date July 18, 2016
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1917 A at auction Grün - May 25, 2011
Seller Grün
Date May 25, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1917 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1917 All German coins German iron coins German coins 10 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search