10 Pfennig 1917 A "Type 1916-1922" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1917 with mark A. This iron coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1040 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 725. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.

Сondition PROOF (9) AU (1) VF (1) Condition (slab) PF65 (3) CAMEO (3) Service NGC (2) PCGS (1)