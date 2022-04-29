Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Pfennig 1916 "Type 1916-1922". No Mint Mark (Germany, German Empire)
Variety: No Mint Mark
Photo by: Auktionen Meister & Sonntag
Specification
- Metal Iron
- Weight 3,60 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Pfennig
- Year 1916
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1916 . No Mint Mark. This iron coin from the times of German Empire. The record price belongs to the lot 584 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place June 3, 2019.
Сondition
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- Meister & Sonntag (1)
- Möller (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
231 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 24, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
