Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Pfennig 1916 "Type 1916-1922". No Mint Mark (Germany, German Empire)

Variety: No Mint Mark

Obverse 10 Pfennig 1916 "Type 1916-1922" No Mint Mark - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Pfennig 1916 "Type 1916-1922" No Mint Mark - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Auktionen Meister & Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Iron
  • Weight 3,60 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Pfennig
  • Year 1916
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1916 . No Mint Mark. This iron coin from the times of German Empire. The record price belongs to the lot 584 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place June 3, 2019.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Meister & Sonntag (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
Germany 10 Pfennig 1916 at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
231 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1916 at auction Möller - June 3, 2019
Seller Möller
Date June 3, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
403 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1916 at auction Teutoburger - May 24, 2013
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 24, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1916 at auction Meister & Sonntag - November 18, 2011
Seller Meister & Sonntag
Date November 18, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1916 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

