Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Pfennig 1916 J "Type 1916-1922" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Pfennig 1916 J "Type 1916-1922" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Pfennig 1916 J "Type 1916-1922" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Specification

  • Metal Iron
  • Weight 3,60 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 11,683,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Pfennig
  • Year 1916
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1916 with mark J. This iron coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6412 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place May 21, 2024.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
  • Möller (1)
Germany 10 Pfennig 1916 J at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
162 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1916 J at auction Möller - December 3, 2013
Seller Möller
Date December 3, 2013
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1916 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

