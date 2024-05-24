10 Pfennig 1916 J "Type 1916-1922" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1916 with mark J. This iron coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6412 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place May 21, 2024.

Сondition PROOF (1) No grade (1)