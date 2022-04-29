10 Pfennig 1916 G "Type 1916-1922" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1916 with mark G. This iron coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 40028 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 360. Bidding took place March 17, 2019.

