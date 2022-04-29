Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Pfennig 1916 G "Type 1916-1922" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Pfennig 1916 G "Type 1916-1922" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Pfennig 1916 G "Type 1916-1922" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger

Specification

  • Metal Iron
  • Weight 3,60 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,878,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Pfennig
  • Year 1916
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1916 with mark G. This iron coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 40028 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 360. Bidding took place March 17, 2019.

Germany 10 Pfennig 1916 G at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
147 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1916 G at auction Heritage - March 17, 2019
Germany 10 Pfennig 1916 G at auction Heritage - March 17, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date March 17, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
360 $
Price in auction currency 360 USD
Germany 10 Pfennig 1916 G at auction HIRSCH - May 12, 2017
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 12, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1916 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

