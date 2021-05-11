Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Pfennig 1916 F "Type 1916-1922" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Pfennig 1916 F "Type 1916-1922" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Pfennig 1916 F "Type 1916-1922" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Iron
  • Weight 3,60 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 7,473,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Pfennig
  • Year 1916
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1916 with mark F. This iron coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4209 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place May 10, 2021.

Сondition
Germany 10 Pfennig 1916 F at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
