10 Pfennig 1916 F "Type 1916-1922" (Germany, German Empire)

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1916 with mark F. This iron coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4209 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place May 10, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (1)