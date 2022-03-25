Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Pfennig 1916 E "Type 1916-1922" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Pfennig 1916 E "Type 1916-1922" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Pfennig 1916 E "Type 1916-1922" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Iron
  • Weight 3,60 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 8,280,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Pfennig
  • Year 1916
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29) Varieties (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1916 with mark E. This iron coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4955 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,050. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.

Сondition
Service
  • All companies
  • CHS Basel Numismatics (3)
  • Grün (8)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Künker (4)
  • Reinhard Fischer (10)
  • WAG (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
Germany 10 Pfennig 1916 E at auction CHS Basel Numismatics - June 6, 2024
Seller CHS Basel Numismatics
Date June 6, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1916 E at auction CHS Basel Numismatics - April 9, 2024
Seller CHS Basel Numismatics
Date April 9, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1916 E at auction CHS Basel Numismatics - October 31, 2023
Seller CHS Basel Numismatics
Date October 31, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1916 E at auction Höhn - May 6, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date May 6, 2023
Condition PR65 DCAM PCGS
Selling price
471 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1916 E at auction WAG - March 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date March 12, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
202 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1916 E at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1916 E at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1916 E at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1916 E at auction Grün - November 14, 2018
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1916 E at auction Grün - November 15, 2017
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1916 E at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 26, 2017
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 26, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1916 E at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1916 E at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1916 E at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1916 E at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1916 E at auction Reinhard Fischer - September 16, 2016
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date September 16, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1916 E at auction Reinhard Fischer - July 15, 2016
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date July 15, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1916 E at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 27, 2016
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 27, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1916 E at auction Künker - March 18, 2016
Seller Künker
Date March 18, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1916 E at auction Künker - March 18, 2016
Seller Künker
Date March 18, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1916 E at auction Reinhard Fischer - March 10, 2016
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date March 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1916 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

