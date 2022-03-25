10 Pfennig 1916 E "Type 1916-1922" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1916 with mark E. This iron coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4955 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,050. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.

