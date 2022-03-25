Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Pfennig 1916 E "Type 1916-1922" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Iron
- Weight 3,60 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 8,280,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Pfennig
- Year 1916
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1916 with mark E. This iron coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4955 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,050. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.
Seller Höhn
Date May 6, 2023
Condition PR65 DCAM PCGS
Selling price
471 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Seller WAG
Date March 12, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
202 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date March 18, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date March 18, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
