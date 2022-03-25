Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Pfennig 1916 D "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Pfennig 1916 D "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Pfennig 1916 D "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 4 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,128,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Pfennig
  • Year 1916
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1916 with mark D. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2212 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Germany 10 Pfennig 1916 D at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
176 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1916 D at auction Katz - September 19, 2021
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1916 D at auction Reinhard Fischer - July 13, 2018
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date July 13, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1916 D at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 19, 2018
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 19, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1916 D at auction Reinhard Fischer - March 16, 2018
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date March 16, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1916 D at auction Reinhard Fischer - January 13, 2018
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date January 13, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1916 D at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 13, 2017
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 13, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1916 D at auction Reinhard Fischer - September 15, 2017
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date September 15, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1916 D at auction WAG - September 3, 2017
Seller WAG
Date September 3, 2017
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1916 D at auction Reinhard Fischer - July 14, 2017
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date July 14, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1916 D at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1916 D at auction Reinhard Fischer - March 17, 2017
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date March 17, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1916 D at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1916 D at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1916 D at auction Reinhard Fischer - September 16, 2016
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date September 16, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1916 D at auction Reinhard Fischer - July 15, 2016
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date July 15, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1916 D at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 27, 2016
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 27, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1916 D at auction Reinhard Fischer - March 10, 2016
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date March 10, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1916 D at auction Reinhard Fischer - November 13, 2015
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 13, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1916 D at auction Reinhard Fischer - July 17, 2015
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date July 17, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1916 D at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 22, 2015
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 22, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Germany 10 Pfennig 1916 D at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition PF64 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1916 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

