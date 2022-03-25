Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Pfennig 1916 D "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 4 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,128,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Pfennig
- Year 1916
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1916 with mark D. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2212 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (3)
- Reinhard Fischer (20)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
176 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date July 13, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 13, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Seller WAG
Date September 3, 2017
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
12
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1916 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
