Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Pfennig 1915 J "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 4 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,677,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Pfennig
- Year 1915
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1915 with mark J. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 13424 sold at the Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place June 25, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Katz (2)
- Künker (1)
- WAG (2)
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition PR65 CAM PCGS
Selling price
209 $
Price in auction currency 195 EUR
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
207 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
