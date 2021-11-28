Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Pfennig 1915 J "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Pfennig 1915 J "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Pfennig 1915 J "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 4 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,677,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Pfennig
  • Year 1915
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1915 with mark J. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 13424 sold at the Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place June 25, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • WAG (2)
Germany 10 Pfennig 1915 J at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition PR65 CAM PCGS
Selling price
209 $
Price in auction currency 195 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1915 J at auction WAG - November 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
207 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1915 J at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1915 J at auction Katz - September 19, 2021
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1915 J at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1915 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

