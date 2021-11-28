10 Pfennig 1915 J "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1915 with mark J. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 13424 sold at the Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place June 25, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (2) AU (2) Condition (slab) PF65 (1) CAMEO (1) Service PCGS (2)