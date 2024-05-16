Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Pfennig 1915 G "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Pfennig 1915 G "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Pfennig 1915 G "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 4 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 363,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Pfennig
  • Year 1915
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1915 with mark G. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2210 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • Kroha (2)
  • Künker (6)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • WAG (11)
  • Zöttl (1)
Germany 10 Pfennig 1915 G at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1915 G at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 16 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1915 G at auction WAG - August 27, 2023
Seller WAG
Date August 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1915 G at auction WAG - August 27, 2023
Seller WAG
Date August 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1915 G at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 25, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1915 G at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Germany 10 Pfennig 1915 G at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1915 G at auction Zöttl - December 4, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date December 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1915 G at auction Künker - June 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2022
Condition PF61 CAMEO ANACS
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1915 G at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1915 G at auction Gärtner - February 15, 2022
Seller Gärtner
Date February 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1915 G at auction WAG - December 12, 2021
Seller WAG
Date December 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1915 G at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1915 G at auction Sonntag - June 1, 2021
Seller Sonntag
Date June 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1915 G at auction WAG - April 11, 2021
Seller WAG
Date April 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1915 G at auction Künker - January 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1915 G at auction Kroha - May 4, 2019
Seller Kroha
Date May 4, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1915 G at auction Kroha - November 17, 2018
Seller Kroha
Date November 17, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1915 G at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 19, 2018
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 19, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1915 G at auction WAG - April 8, 2018
Seller WAG
Date April 8, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1915 G at auction WAG - February 11, 2018
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1915 G at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
