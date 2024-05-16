Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Pfennig 1915 G "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 4 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 363,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Pfennig
- Year 1915
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1915 with mark G. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2210 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Felzmann (1)
- Gärtner (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (2)
- Kroha (2)
- Künker (6)
- Marciniak (1)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- WAG (11)
- Zöttl (1)
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 16 EUR
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2022
Condition PF61 CAMEO ANACS
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Gärtner
Date February 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 19, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
12
