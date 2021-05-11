Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Pfennig 1915 E "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 4 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,027,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Pfennig
- Year 1915
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1915 with mark E. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2209 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 210. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
169 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1915 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
