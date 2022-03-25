Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Pfennig 1914 J "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 4 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,589,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Pfennig
- Year 1914
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1914 with mark J. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2207 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (1)
- Künker (2)
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
187 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
