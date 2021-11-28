10 Pfennig 1914 G "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1914 with mark G. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31713 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 235. Bidding took place April 10, 2014.

