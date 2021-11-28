Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Pfennig 1914 G "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Pfennig 1914 G "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Pfennig 1914 G "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 4 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,689,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Pfennig
  • Year 1914
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1914 with mark G. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31713 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 235. Bidding took place April 10, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (1)
Germany 10 Pfennig 1914 G at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1914 G at auction Heritage - April 16, 2014
Germany 10 Pfennig 1914 G at auction Heritage - April 16, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date April 16, 2014
Condition PF66 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
235 $
Price in auction currency 235 USD
Germany 10 Pfennig 1914 G at auction Künker - March 15, 2013
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1914 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1914 All German coins German copper-nickel coins German coins 10 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search