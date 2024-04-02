10 Pfennig 1914 F "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1914 with mark F. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3431 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 170. Bidding took place September 24, 2020.

Сondition PROOF (3) UNC (2) AU (2) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (1) PF64 (2) CAMEO (2) Service PCGS (3) NGC (1)