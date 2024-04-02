Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Pfennig 1914 F "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 4 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,515,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Pfennig
- Year 1914
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1914 with mark F. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3431 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 170. Bidding took place September 24, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 2, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 80 USD
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
63 $
Price in auction currency 58 EUR
Seller Karamitsos
Date June 12, 2022
Condition PF64 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 27, 2020
Condition PF64 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
