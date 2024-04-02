Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Pfennig 1914 F "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Pfennig 1914 F "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Pfennig 1914 F "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 4 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,515,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Pfennig
  • Year 1914
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1914 with mark F. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3431 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 170. Bidding took place September 24, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Karamitsos (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Stephen Album (2)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 10 Pfennig 1914 F at auction Stephen Album - April 2, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 2, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 80 USD
Germany 10 Pfennig 1914 F at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
63 $
Price in auction currency 58 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1914 F at auction Karamitsos - June 12, 2022
Seller Karamitsos
Date June 12, 2022
Condition PF64 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1914 F at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1914 F at auction Stephen Album - September 27, 2020
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 27, 2020
Condition PF64 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1914 F at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1914 F at auction WAG - May 7, 2017
Seller WAG
Date May 7, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1914 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1914 All German coins German copper-nickel coins German coins 10 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search