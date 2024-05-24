10 Pfennig 1914 E "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1914 with mark E. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31712 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 382. Bidding took place April 10, 2014.

