10 Pfennig 1914 E "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 4 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,478,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Pfennig
- Year 1914
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1914 with mark E. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31712 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 382. Bidding took place April 10, 2014.
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
141 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 5, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 55 USD
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 3, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Goldberg
Date September 5, 2017
Condition PF63 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 16, 2014
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Goldberg
Date September 24, 2013
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
