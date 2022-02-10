Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Pfennig 1914 A "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Pfennig 1914 A "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Pfennig 1914 A "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 4 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 18,570,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Pfennig
  • Year 1914
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1914 with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1281 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place November 13, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • Marciniak (3)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • WAG (2)
Germany 10 Pfennig 1914 A at auction WAG - November 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
228 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1914 A at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Germany 10 Pfennig 1914 A at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 30 PLN
Germany 10 Pfennig 1914 A at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Germany 10 Pfennig 1914 A at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1914 A at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Germany 10 Pfennig 1914 A at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1914 A at auction Stephen Album - September 27, 2020
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 27, 2020
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1914 A at auction Künker - December 6, 2018
Seller Künker
Date December 6, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1914 A at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1914 A at auction WAG - June 5, 2016
Seller WAG
Date June 5, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1914 A at auction Katz - November 22, 2015
Seller Katz
Date November 22, 2015
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1914 A at auction Heritage - April 16, 2014
Germany 10 Pfennig 1914 A at auction Heritage - April 16, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date April 16, 2014
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1914 A at auction Künker - March 15, 2013
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1914 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1914 All German coins German copper-nickel coins German coins 10 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search