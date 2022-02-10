10 Pfennig 1914 A "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1914 with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1281 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place November 13, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (6) UNC (3) AU (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) PF65 (2) PF64 (1) CAMEO (2) Service PCGS (2) NGC (1)