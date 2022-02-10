Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Pfennig 1914 A "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 4 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 18,570,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Pfennig
- Year 1914
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1914 with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1281 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place November 13, 2022.
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
228 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 30 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 27, 2020
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date December 6, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 16, 2014
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
