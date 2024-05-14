Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Pfennig 1913 J "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Pfennig 1913 J "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Pfennig 1913 J "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 4 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,550,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Pfennig
  • Year 1913
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1913 with mark J. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31710 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 270. Bidding took place April 10, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (4)
  • Künker (3)
Germany 10 Pfennig 1913 J at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
130 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1913 J at auction Heritage - May 29, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
160 $
Price in auction currency 160 USD
Germany 10 Pfennig 1913 J at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1913 J at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1913 J at auction Heritage - November 10, 2016
Germany 10 Pfennig 1913 J at auction Heritage - November 10, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date November 10, 2016
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1913 J at auction Heritage - April 16, 2014
Germany 10 Pfennig 1913 J at auction Heritage - April 16, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date April 16, 2014
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1913 J at auction Künker - March 15, 2013
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1913 J at auction Heritage - April 26, 2010
Germany 10 Pfennig 1913 J at auction Heritage - April 26, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date April 26, 2010
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1913 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1913 All German coins German copper-nickel coins German coins 10 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search