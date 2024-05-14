Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Pfennig 1913 J "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 4 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,550,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Pfennig
- Year 1913
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1913 with mark J. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31710 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 270. Bidding took place April 10, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (4)
- Künker (3)
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
160 $
Price in auction currency 160 USD
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date November 10, 2016
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date April 16, 2014
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1913 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
