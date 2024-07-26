Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Pfennig 1913 G "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 4 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,373,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Pfennig
- Year 1913
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1913 with mark G. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2202 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 195. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (2)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- WAG (2)
Seller WAG
Date March 12, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
128 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sonntag
Date December 6, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1913 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search