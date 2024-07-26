Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Pfennig 1913 G "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Pfennig 1913 G "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Pfennig 1913 G "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 4 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,373,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Pfennig
  • Year 1913
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1913 with mark G. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2202 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 195. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (2)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • WAG (2)
Germany 10 Pfennig 1913 G at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1913 G at auction WAG - March 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date March 12, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
128 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1913 G at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******

Germany 10 Pfennig 1913 G at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******

Germany 10 Pfennig 1913 G at auction Sonntag - December 6, 2016
Seller Sonntag
Date December 6, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******

Germany 10 Pfennig 1913 G at auction WAG - April 6, 2014
Seller WAG
Date April 6, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******

Germany 10 Pfennig 1913 G at auction Grün - May 25, 2011
Seller Grün
Date May 25, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******


Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1913 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

