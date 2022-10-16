Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Pfennig 1913 F "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 4 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,991,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Pfennig
- Year 1913
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1913 with mark F. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 207 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 250. Bidding took place May 12, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Auction World
Date October 16, 2022
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
161 $
Price in auction currency 24000 JPY
Seller Katz
Date December 23, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Grün
Date November 21, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 16, 2014
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Seller Sonntag
Date November 26, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
