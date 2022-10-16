Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Pfennig 1913 F "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Pfennig 1913 F "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Pfennig 1913 F "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 4 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,991,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Pfennig
  • Year 1913
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1913 with mark F. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 207 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 250. Bidding took place May 12, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
Germany 10 Pfennig 1913 F at auction Auction World - October 16, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date October 16, 2022
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
161 $
Price in auction currency 24000 JPY
Germany 10 Pfennig 1913 F at auction Katz - September 19, 2021
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1913 F at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
304 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1913 F at auction Katz - December 23, 2018
Seller Katz
Date December 23, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 10 Pfennig 1913 F at auction Grün - November 21, 2014
Seller Grün
Date November 21, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 10 Pfennig 1913 F at auction Heritage - April 16, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date April 16, 2014
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 10 Pfennig 1913 F at auction Sonntag - November 26, 2013
Seller Sonntag
Date November 26, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 10 Pfennig 1913 F at auction Künker - March 15, 2013
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1913 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

