Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Pfennig 1913 E "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Pfennig 1913 E "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Pfennig 1913 E "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 4 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,478,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Pfennig
  • Year 1913
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1913 with mark E. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1399 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 21,000. Bidding took place July 16, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Russiancoin (7)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 10 Pfennig 1913 E at auction Russiancoin - July 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1913 E at auction Russiancoin - January 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1913 E at auction Russiancoin - October 26, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 26, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1913 E at auction Russiancoin - August 31, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 31, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1913 E at auction Russiancoin - July 6, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1913 E at auction Numisbalt - May 14, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
170 $
Price in auction currency 155 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1913 E at auction Russiancoin - March 2, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1913 E at auction Russiancoin - October 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1913 E at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1913 E at auction Künker - May 28, 2020
Seller Künker
Date May 28, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
193 $
Price in auction currency 175 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1913 E at auction Höhn - October 27, 2018
Seller Höhn
Date October 27, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1913 E at auction Höhn - May 27, 2017
Seller Höhn
Date May 27, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1913 E at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1913 E at auction Auction World - July 18, 2016
Seller Auction World
Date July 18, 2016
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1913 E at auction WAG - October 11, 2015
Seller WAG
Date October 11, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1913 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1913 All German coins German copper-nickel coins German coins 10 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search