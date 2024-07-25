10 Pfennig 1913 E "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1913 with mark E. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1399 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 21,000. Bidding took place July 16, 2016.

Сondition PROOF (7) AU (1) No grade (7) Condition (slab) PF65 (1) PF64 (1) CAMEO (1) ULTRA CAMEO (1) Service PCGS (2)