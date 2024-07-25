Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Pfennig 1913 E "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 4 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,478,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Pfennig
- Year 1913
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1913 with mark E. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1399 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 21,000. Bidding took place July 16, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Höhn (2)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (2)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Russiancoin (7)
- WAG (1)
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
170 $
Price in auction currency 155 EUR
Seller Künker
Date May 28, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
193 $
Price in auction currency 175 EUR
Seller Höhn
Date October 27, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date July 18, 2016
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1913 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search