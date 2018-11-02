Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Pfennig 1913 A "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Pfennig 1913 A "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Pfennig 1913 A "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 4 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 13,466,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Pfennig
  • Year 1913
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1913 with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31708 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 188. Bidding took place April 10, 2014.

Germany 10 Pfennig 1913 A at auction Heritage - May 29, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
130 $
Price in auction currency 130 USD
Germany 10 Pfennig 1913 A at auction Möller - November 2, 2018
Seller Möller
Date November 2, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
137 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1913 A at auction Heritage - December 3, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date December 3, 2015
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1913 A at auction Höhn - August 31, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date August 31, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1913 A at auction Heritage - April 16, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date April 16, 2014
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1913 A at auction Heritage - April 16, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date April 16, 2014
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1913 A at auction Künker - March 15, 2013
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1913 A at auction Künker - March 15, 2013
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1913 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

