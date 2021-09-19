10 Pfennig 1912 J "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1912 with mark J. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2200 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 210. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Сondition PROOF (4) AU (3) Condition (slab) PF66 (1) PF65 (1) CAMEO (1) Service NGC (1) PCGS (1)