Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Pfennig 1912 J "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Pfennig 1912 J "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Pfennig 1912 J "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 4 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,730,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Pfennig
  • Year 1912
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1912 with mark J. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2200 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 210. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Germany 10 Pfennig 1912 J at auction Katz - September 19, 2021
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1912 J at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
61 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1912 J at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1912 J at auction Busso Peus - April 24, 2015
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 24, 2015
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1912 J at auction Heritage - April 16, 2014
Germany 10 Pfennig 1912 J at auction Heritage - April 16, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date April 16, 2014
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1912 J at auction Künker - March 15, 2013
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1912 J at auction Chaponnière & Hess-Divo - May 24, 2011
Seller Chaponnière & Hess-Divo
Date May 24, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1912 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

