10 Pfennig 1912 G "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 4 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,441,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Pfennig
- Year 1912
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1912 with mark G. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1280 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place November 13, 2022.
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
290 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
Seller Sonntag
Date November 24, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
274 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
