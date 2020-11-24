Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Pfennig 1912 G "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Pfennig 1912 G "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Pfennig 1912 G "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 4 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,441,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Pfennig
  • Year 1912
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1912 with mark G. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1280 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place November 13, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 10 Pfennig 1912 G at auction WAG - November 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
290 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1912 G at auction Sonntag - November 24, 2020
Seller Sonntag
Date November 24, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
274 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1912 G at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1912 G at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1912 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

