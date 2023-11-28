Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Pfennig 1912 F "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Gorny & Mosch
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 4 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,787,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Pfennig
- Year 1912
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1912 with mark F. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 61181 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 207. Bidding took place February 7, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (2)
- Heritage (2)
- Künker (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- WAG (2)
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 220 PLN
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
63 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 13, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date February 7, 2012
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1912 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search