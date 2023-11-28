Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Pfennig 1912 F "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Pfennig 1912 F "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Pfennig 1912 F "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 4 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,787,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Pfennig
  • Year 1912
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1912 with mark F. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 61181 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 207. Bidding took place February 7, 2012.

  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • WAG (2)
Germany 10 Pfennig 1912 F at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1912 F at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Germany 10 Pfennig 1912 F at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 220 PLN
Germany 10 Pfennig 1912 F at auction WAG - August 27, 2023
Seller WAG
Date August 27, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1912 F at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
63 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1912 F at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1912 F at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 13, 2017
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 13, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1912 F at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1912 F at auction Heritage - February 7, 2012
Germany 10 Pfennig 1912 F at auction Heritage - February 7, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date February 7, 2012
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1912 F at auction Heritage - April 26, 2010
Germany 10 Pfennig 1912 F at auction Heritage - April 26, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date April 26, 2010
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
