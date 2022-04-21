Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Pfennig 1912 E "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 4 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,649,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Pfennig
- Year 1912
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1912 with mark E. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3917 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place May 10, 2021.
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
270 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date April 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date December 7, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
