Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Pfennig 1912 E "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Pfennig 1912 E "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Pfennig 1912 E "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 4 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,649,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Pfennig
  • Year 1912
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1912 with mark E. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3917 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place May 10, 2021.

Germany 10 Pfennig 1912 E at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1912 E at auction WAG - November 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
270 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1912 E at auction Numismática Leilões - April 21, 2022
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date April 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1912 E at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1912 E at auction Künker - December 7, 2017
Seller Künker
Date December 7, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1912 E at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1912 E at auction Künker - March 15, 2013
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1912 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

