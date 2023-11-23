Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Pfennig 1912 D "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 4 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 6,988,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Pfennig
- Year 1912
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1912 with mark D. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31705 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 188. Bidding took place April 10, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Heritage (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (2)
- Russiancoin (3)
Seller Heritage
Date April 16, 2014
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
188 $
Price in auction currency 188 USD
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
143 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1912 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
