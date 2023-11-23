Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Pfennig 1912 D "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Pfennig 1912 D "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Pfennig 1912 D "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 4 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 6,988,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Pfennig
  • Year 1912
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1912 with mark D. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31705 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 188. Bidding took place April 10, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Russiancoin (3)
Germany 10 Pfennig 1912 D at auction Russiancoin - November 23, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1912 D at auction Russiancoin - July 20, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 20, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1912 D at auction Russiancoin - February 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1912 D at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1912 D at auction Heritage - April 16, 2014
Germany 10 Pfennig 1912 D at auction Heritage - April 16, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date April 16, 2014
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
188 $
Price in auction currency 188 USD
Germany 10 Pfennig 1912 D at auction Künker - March 15, 2013
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
143 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1912 D at auction Künker - March 9, 2000
Seller Künker
Date March 9, 2000
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1912 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1912 All German coins German copper-nickel coins German coins 10 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search