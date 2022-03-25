Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Pfennig 1912 A "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Pfennig 1912 A "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Pfennig 1912 A "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 4 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 21,312,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Pfennig
  • Year 1912
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1912 with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34668 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 432. Bidding took place January 16, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (5)
  • Künker (5)
  • Möller (1)
  • WAG (2)
Germany 10 Pfennig 1912 A at auction WAG - March 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date March 12, 2023
Condition PF64 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
192 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1912 A at auction Heritage - May 29, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
210 $
Price in auction currency 210 USD
Germany 10 Pfennig 1912 A at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1912 A at auction Möller - June 29, 2020
Seller Möller
Date June 29, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1912 A at auction Künker - December 6, 2018
Seller Künker
Date December 6, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1912 A at auction Heritage - January 17, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date January 17, 2018
Condition PF67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1912 A at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1912 A at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1912 A at auction WAG - April 10, 2016
Seller WAG
Date April 10, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1912 A at auction Heritage - December 3, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date December 3, 2015
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1912 A at auction Heritage - April 16, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date April 16, 2014
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1912 A at auction Heritage - April 16, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date April 16, 2014
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1912 A at auction Künker - March 15, 2013
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1912 A at auction Künker - March 15, 2013
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1912 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

