Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Pfennig 1911 J "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Pfennig 1911 J "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Pfennig 1911 J "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 4 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,062,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Pfennig
  • Year 1911
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1911 with mark J. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2195 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 250. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (2)
  • Künker (2)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • NOA (1)
  • WAG (2)
Germany 10 Pfennig 1911 J at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition PR65 CAM PCGS
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1911 J at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition PF64 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
163 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1911 J at auction WAG - November 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
207 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1911 J at auction Künker - December 6, 2018
Seller Künker
Date December 6, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 10 Pfennig 1911 J at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 10 Pfennig 1911 J at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 10 Pfennig 1911 J at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 10 Pfennig 1911 J at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1911 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

