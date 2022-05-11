Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Pfennig 1911 G "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Pfennig 1911 G "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Pfennig 1911 G "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 4 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,678,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Pfennig
  • Year 1911
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1911 with mark G. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1689 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 250. Bidding took place May 9, 2022.

Germany 10 Pfennig 1911 G at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
263 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1911 G at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
176 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1911 G at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1911 G at auction WAG - September 5, 2021
Seller WAG
Date September 5, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1911 G at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1911 G at auction Heritage - April 16, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date April 16, 2014
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1911 G at auction Künker - March 15, 2013
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
