Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Pfennig 1911 G "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 4 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,678,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Pfennig
- Year 1911
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1911 with mark G. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1689 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 250. Bidding took place May 9, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Grün (2)
- Heritage (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (2)
- WAG (1)
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
176 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Seller WAG
Date September 5, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date April 16, 2014
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1911 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search