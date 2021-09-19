Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Pfennig 1911 F "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Pfennig 1911 F "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Pfennig 1911 F "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 4 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,235,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Pfennig
  • Year 1911
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1911 with mark F. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1215 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place June 16, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (3)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • WAG (2)
Germany 10 Pfennig 1911 F at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition PR65 CAM PCGS
Selling price
214 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1911 F at auction WAG - November 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition PF66 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
207 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1911 F at auction Heritage - May 29, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1911 F at auction Katz - September 19, 2021
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1911 F at auction Heritage - December 3, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date December 3, 2015
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1911 F at auction Heritage - April 16, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date April 16, 2014
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1911 F at auction Künker - March 15, 2013
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1911 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

