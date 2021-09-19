10 Pfennig 1911 F "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1911 with mark F. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1215 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place June 16, 2024.

Сondition PROOF (5) AU (1) Condition (slab) PF66 (1) PF65 (3) CAMEO (4) Service PCGS (5)