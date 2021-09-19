Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Pfennig 1911 F "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 4 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,235,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Pfennig
- Year 1911
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1911 with mark F. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1215 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place June 16, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Heritage (3)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (1)
- WAG (2)
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition PR65 CAM PCGS
Selling price
214 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition PF66 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
207 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date December 3, 2015
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 16, 2014
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1911 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
