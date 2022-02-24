Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Pfennig 1911 E "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 4 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,246,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Pfennig
- Year 1911
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1911 with mark E. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 9632 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 250. Bidding took place February 22, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- Künker (3)
Seller Künker
Date February 24, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
283 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Seller Künker
Date December 6, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
