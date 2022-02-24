10 Pfennig 1911 E "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1911 with mark E. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 9632 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 250. Bidding took place February 22, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (2) AU (1)