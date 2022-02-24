Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Pfennig 1911 E "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Pfennig 1911 E "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Pfennig 1911 E "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 4 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,246,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Pfennig
  • Year 1911
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1911 with mark E. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 9632 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 250. Bidding took place February 22, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (3)
Germany 10 Pfennig 1911 E at auction Künker - February 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 24, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
283 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1911 E at auction Künker - December 6, 2018
Seller Künker
Date December 6, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1911 E at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1911 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1911 All German coins German copper-nickel coins German coins 10 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Category
Year
