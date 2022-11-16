Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Pfennig 1911 A "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 4 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 13,554,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Pfennig
- Year 1911
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1911 with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2193 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Grün (3)
- Heritage (3)
- Künker (5)
- Sonntag (1)
- Stack's (2)
- WAG (1)
Seller WAG
Date March 12, 2023
Condition PF64 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
171 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
155 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date February 22, 2022
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date October 13, 2021
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date December 3, 2015
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 30, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date April 16, 2014
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sonntag
Date November 26, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1911 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search