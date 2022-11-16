Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Pfennig 1911 A "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Pfennig 1911 A "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Pfennig 1911 A "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 4 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 13,554,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Pfennig
  • Year 1911
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1911 with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2193 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (3)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Künker (5)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Stack's (2)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 10 Pfennig 1911 A at auction WAG - March 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date March 12, 2023
Condition PF64 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
171 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1911 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
155 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1911 A at auction Heritage - May 29, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1911 A at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1911 A at auction Stack's - February 22, 2022
Germany 10 Pfennig 1911 A at auction Stack's - February 22, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date February 22, 2022
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1911 A at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1911 A at auction Stack's - October 13, 2021
Germany 10 Pfennig 1911 A at auction Stack's - October 13, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date October 13, 2021
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1911 A at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1911 A at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1911 A at auction Heritage - December 3, 2015
Germany 10 Pfennig 1911 A at auction Heritage - December 3, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date December 3, 2015
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1911 A at auction Künker - October 30, 2014
Seller Künker
Date October 30, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1911 A at auction Heritage - April 16, 2014
Germany 10 Pfennig 1911 A at auction Heritage - April 16, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date April 16, 2014
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1911 A at auction Sonntag - November 26, 2013
Seller Sonntag
Date November 26, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1911 A at auction Künker - March 15, 2013
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1911 A at auction Künker - March 15, 2013
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1911 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1911 All German coins German copper-nickel coins German coins 10 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search