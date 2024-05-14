10 Pfennig 1910 G "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1910 with mark G. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2306 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place May 8, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (4) AU (1) No grade (1)