Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Pfennig 1910 G "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Pfennig 1910 G "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Pfennig 1910 G "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 4 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 610,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Pfennig
  • Year 1910
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1910 with mark G. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2306 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place May 8, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Grün (4)
  • Varesi (1)
Germany 10 Pfennig 1910 G at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
140 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1910 G at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
264 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1910 G at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 10 Pfennig 1910 G at auction Varesi - February 6, 2022
Seller Varesi
Date February 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1910 G at auction Grün - November 15, 2017
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 10 Pfennig 1910 G at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 10 Pfennig 1910 G at auction Frühwald - November 12, 2011
Seller Frühwald
Date November 12, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1910 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

