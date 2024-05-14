Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Pfennig 1910 G "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 4 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 610,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Pfennig
- Year 1910
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1910 with mark G. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2306 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place May 8, 2023.
Сondition
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
264 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
