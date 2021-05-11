10 Pfennig 1910 F "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1910 with mark F. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5383 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place October 20, 2020.

