10 Pfennig 1910 F "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 4 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,003,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Pfennig
- Year 1910
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1910 with mark F. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5383 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place October 20, 2020.
Seller Künker
Date October 22, 2020
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
308 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Sonntag
Date November 26, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
