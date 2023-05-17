Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Pfennig 1910 E "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Pfennig 1910 E "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Pfennig 1910 E "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 4 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 300,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Pfennig
  • Year 1910
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1910 with mark E. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2192 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 210. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Germany 10 Pfennig 1910 E at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1910 E at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1910 E at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1910 E at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1910 E at auction Russiancoin - February 11, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 11, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1910 E at auction Grün - November 13, 2019
Seller Grün
Date November 13, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1910 E at auction Grün - November 14, 2018
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 23, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1910 E at auction Grün - November 15, 2017
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1910 E at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1910 E at auction WAG - April 9, 2017
Seller WAG
Date April 9, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1910 E at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1910 E at auction Teutoburger - December 5, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 5, 2015
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1910 E at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 22, 2015
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 22, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1910 E at auction Reinhard Fischer - January 9, 2015
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date January 9, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1910 E at auction Reinhard Fischer - November 14, 2014
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 14, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1910 E at auction Reinhard Fischer - September 5, 2014
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date September 5, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1910 E at auction WAG - June 15, 2014
Seller WAG
Date June 15, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1910 E at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 23, 2014
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 23, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1910 E at auction Künker - February 13, 2014
Seller Künker
Date February 13, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1910 E at auction Reinhard Fischer - January 17, 2014
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date January 17, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price

