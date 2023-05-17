Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Pfennig 1910 E "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 4 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 300,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Pfennig
- Year 1910
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1910 with mark E. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2192 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 210. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (8)
- Künker (2)
- Reinhard Fischer (7)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WAG (4)
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 11, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Grün
Date November 13, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 23, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 5, 2015
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 22, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 13, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
12
