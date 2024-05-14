10 Pfennig 1909 J "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1909 with mark J. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1826 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place December 29, 2013.

Сondition PROOF (10) UNC (5) AU (2) VF (1)