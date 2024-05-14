Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Pfennig 1909 J "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 4 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 725,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Pfennig
- Year 1909
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1909 with mark J. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1826 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place December 29, 2013.
Сondition
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 26 EUR
Seller Katz
Date December 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date February 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WAG
Date December 30, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
