Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Pfennig 1909 J "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Pfennig 1909 J "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Pfennig 1909 J "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 4 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 725,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Pfennig
  • Year 1909
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1909 with mark J. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1826 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place December 29, 2013.

Germany 10 Pfennig 1909 J at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
162 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1909 J at auction Katz - September 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 26 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1909 J at auction Katz - December 22, 2022
Seller Katz
Date December 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1909 J at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1909 J at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - February 27, 2022
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date February 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1909 J at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1909 J at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1909 J at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1909 J at auction WAG - December 30, 2013
Seller WAG
Date December 30, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1909 J at auction Westfälische - September 17, 2013
Seller Westfälische
Date September 17, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1909 J at auction WAG - June 9, 2013
Seller WAG
Date June 9, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1909 J at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
Seller Grün
Date May 18, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1909 J at auction Künker - March 15, 2013
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1909 J at auction Künker - March 15, 2013
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1909 J at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1909 J at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 10, 2006
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 10, 2006
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1909 J at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 6, 2006
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 6, 2006
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1909 J at auction Künker - June 22, 2004
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2004
Condition PROOF
Selling price
