Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Pfennig 1909 G "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Pfennig 1909 G "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Pfennig 1909 G "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 4 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 980,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Pfennig
  • Year 1909
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1909 with mark G. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2189 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 430. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Germany 10 Pfennig 1909 G at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
352 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1909 G at auction VL Nummus - March 13, 2022
Seller VL Nummus
Date March 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1909 G at auction VL Nummus - April 11, 2021
Seller VL Nummus
Date April 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1909 G at auction VL Nummus - July 12, 2020
Seller VL Nummus
Date July 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1909 G at auction VL Nummus - February 9, 2020
Seller VL Nummus
Date February 9, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1909 G at auction Stephen Album - May 26, 2019
Seller Stephen Album
Date May 26, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1909 G at auction VL Nummus - March 24, 2019
Seller VL Nummus
Date March 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1909 G at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1909 G at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1909 G at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1909 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

