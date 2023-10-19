Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Pfennig 1909 E "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Pfennig 1909 E "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Pfennig 1909 E "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 4 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 806,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Pfennig
  • Year 1909
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1909 with mark E. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2187 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (3)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (7)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
Germany 10 Pfennig 1909 E at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
263 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1909 E at auction Katz - May 13, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 23 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1909 E at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1909 E at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1909 E at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1909 E at auction Künker - December 4, 2019
Seller Künker
Date December 4, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1909 E at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1909 E at auction Künker - May 16, 2018
Seller Künker
Date May 16, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1909 E at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1909 E at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1909 E at auction Künker - March 15, 2013
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1909 E at auction Künker - June 22, 2004
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2004
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1909 E at auction Künker - March 9, 2000
Seller Künker
Date March 9, 2000
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1909 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

