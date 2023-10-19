Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Pfennig 1909 E "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 4 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 806,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Pfennig
- Year 1909
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1909 with mark E. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2187 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
263 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date December 4, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1909 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
