10 Pfennig 1909 D "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 4 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 966,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Pfennig
- Year 1909
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1909 with mark D. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7734 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place March 14, 2013.
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
