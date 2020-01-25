Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Pfennig 1909 A "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Pfennig 1909 A "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Pfennig 1909 A "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 4 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,270,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Pfennig
  • Year 1909
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1909 with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2185 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Germany 10 Pfennig 1909 A at auction Stephen Album - January 25, 2020
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 25, 2020
Condition PF66 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
160 $
Price in auction currency 160 USD
Germany 10 Pfennig 1909 A at auction Grün - November 15, 2017
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
94 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1909 A at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1909 A at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1909 A at auction Heritage - April 16, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date April 16, 2014
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1909 A at auction Künker - March 15, 2013
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1909 A at auction Westfälische - September 14, 2011
Seller Westfälische
Date September 14, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1909 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

