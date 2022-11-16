Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Pfennig 1908 G "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Pfennig 1908 G "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Pfennig 1908 G "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 4 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,708,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Pfennig
  • Year 1908
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1908 with mark G. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2212 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 135. Bidding took place May 12, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (3)
  • Stack's (1)
Germany 10 Pfennig 1908 G at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
57 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1908 G at auction Stack's - October 13, 2021
Germany 10 Pfennig 1908 G at auction Stack's - October 13, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date October 13, 2021
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
130 $
Price in auction currency 130 USD
Germany 10 Pfennig 1908 G at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1908 G at auction Grün - May 13, 2015
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1908 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1908 All German coins German copper-nickel coins German coins 10 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search