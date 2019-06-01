Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Pfennig 1908 F "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 4 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,535,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Pfennig
- Year 1908
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1908 with mark F. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31697 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 176. Bidding took place April 10, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date April 16, 2014
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1908 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
